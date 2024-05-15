South African Ambassador Commends Jordan's Palestine Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuena lauded Jordan's "unwavering" commitment to alleviating the plight of Palestinians through international peace endeavors and the "commendable airdrops spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II."Speaking at a reception at the South African Embassy in Amman on Tuesday evening to mark the country's National Day, Mokuena discussed the "strong" diplomatic ties between South Africa and Jordan, Mokuena emphasized both nations' dedication to advancing human rights and freedoms, particularly in addressing the Palestinian issue.She added that Jordan's efforts in support of Palestinians resonate as it "tirelessly" advocates for UNRWA funding, lauding the Kingdom for setting up field hospitals and mobile medical units to aid Palestinians affected by the Israeli war, famine, disease and loss.She said that South Africa supports diplomatic initiatives aimed at fostering peace, commending Jordan's "bold" stance at the International Court of Justice to expose the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine, praising nations that rallied behind Jordan's peace efforts in embattled Gaza.She reminisced over the leadership of the late King Hussein bin Talal and President Nelson Mandela, praising their "foresight" in forging bilateral relations and cooperation between South Africa and Jordan. She noted Mandela's enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause.She emphasized South Africa's "unwavering" support for Palestinians, "As Mandela once reminded us, the United Nations played a pivotal role in ending apartheid, underscoring that our freedom is incomplete without Palestinian freedom."On international solidarity and human rights as cornerstones of South Africa's foreign policy, Mokuena welcomed the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice, urging Israel to take decisive action to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians.Regarding the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, Mokuena condemned the loss of civilian lives and urged all parties to commit to a peace process leading to a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.Mokuena added that South Africa had submitted an urgent request to the International Court of Justice on May 10, seeking additional interim measures, especially concerning Rafah.She hoped the court's intervention would prevent further devastation in the besieged city.