Israeli Occupation Murders Five Palestinians, Injures Others In Bombing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine: Five Palestinians were murdered and others were injured on Wednesday in a an Israeli occupation bombing in the central gaza Strip.

Palestinian news agency (Wafa) quoted medical sources as saying that two Palestinians were martyred and others were injured with various injuries, after an occupation reconnaissance aircraft targeted a group of Palestinians north of the Al-Dawa area, northeast of Nuseirat.

Three other Palestinians were murdered in an occupation artillery shelling towards a group of Palestinians in Juhr Al-Dik area, northeast of the Bureij camp, the sources added.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the gaza Strip from all sides (air, land and sea) since Oct. 7, 2023, murdering at least 35,173 Palestinians, most of whom were children, and injuring at least 79,061 others, while thousands of Palestinians remain under the rubble.