Switzerland Should Get Closer To NATO After Trump Victory: Centre Party President

Centre Party President Gerhard Pfister is calling for closer ties with following the US elections. Some of president-elect Donald Trump's announcements could have a negative influence on Swiss security, he said in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag.

November 10, 2024

Pfister says he is convinced that cooperation with the transatlantic military alliance is the right way forward in this situation, but“always with strict respect for neutrality”. Switzerland would not send just anywhere.

“I don't want to join NATO,” said Pfister. But for him, consultation with the countries in the alliance is the absolute minimum.

Swiss F-35 fighter jets could in future be integrated into European defence in the event of war, although“of course they won't be on the front line”, he said. Switzerland could take on air policing tasks to relieve the Europeans.

A dangerous situation for Europe

If the former and future American president keeps his word, the situation will become dangerous for Europe.“If he wants to establish a rapid peace deal in Ukraine, as he has announced, it will be a peace in Russia's favour,” said the politician.