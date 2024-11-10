'Venom' Stays Potent, Again Leading N.America Box Office

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP



Los Angeles: Sony's "Venom: the Last Dance," extended its streak atop the North American with an estimated haul of $16.2 million on a notably slow weekend, watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The horror threequel, with the popular Tom Hardy in the titular role, benefited from the big studios' decision to avoid releasing major films on a weekend when some feared the US election might spark chaos.

"Venom" has now taken in $114.8 million domestically and $279 million internationally in its three weeks out.

Lionsgate's comedy-drama "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" meantime managed a surprise second-place showing at $11.1 million, not a bad start for a film shot on a $10 million shoestring.

Judy Greer plays the mother of the Herdman herd -- introduced as the six "worst kids in the history of the world" -- who is tricked into directing a small town's Christmas pageant. Pete Holmes also stars in the semi-faith-based film.

A24's new horror movie "Heretic" -- featuring a Hugh Grant playing very much against type -- opened in third place, taking in $11 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

That was "a very good opening for an original, non-series horror film.... with sensational critics' reviews," said industry analyst David A. Gross.

"The Wild Robot" extended its top-five run, taking in $6.7 million to place fourth in its seventh week out.

And Paramount's horror film "Smile 2" dropped two spots, taking in $5 million. Made for $28 million, it has earned $60.5 million in North America.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Conclave" ($4.1 million)

"Anora" ($2.5 million)

"Here" ($2.4 million)

"We Live in Time" ($2.2 million)

"Terrifier 3" ($1.5 million)