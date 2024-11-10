Najm Al-Ghafr Brings Cool Breeze, Signaling Approach Of Winter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Set to rise on November 11, 2024, this star's appearance traditionally signals the approach of winter in Qatar.

The 13-day period is characterized by moderating daytime temperatures, cooler nights, turbulent sea, and the potential formation of rain-bearing clouds.

Qatar's Civil Authority has announced the arrival of "Najm Al-Ghafr" (The Forgiveness Star), marking a significant astronomical event in the region's traditional calendar.

This period is also associated with the growth of truffles following rainfall.