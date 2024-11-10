Jordan Condemns 'Terrorist' Acts In Yemen, Pakistan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday condemned the "terrorist" attack that took place on Friday at a coalition forces camp supporting the legitimate Yemeni forces in Yemen's city of Seiyun.

The attack resulted in the death of two Saudi officers and the injury of another, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Foreign spokesperson expressed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and denunciation of this act, stressing the Kingdom's full solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia.

He underscored the Kingdom's support for the coalition's efforts in combating terrorism and smuggling, as well as in supporting the legitimate Yemeni government, all of which contribute to achieving security and stability in Yemen and the region.

The spokesperson voiced the Kingdom's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing the injured officer a speedy recovery.

The ministry also condemned the terrorist bombing at a train station in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The ministry's spokesperson reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Pakistan in this tragic incident and reiterated Jordan's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability.

He voiced Jordan's condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.