Princess Muna Performs Umra
11/10/2024 2:14:10 PM
AMMAN - Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein performed Umra last week.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Zein bint Hussein, and Princess Rym Ali also performed Umra, the lesser Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, according to a Royal Court statement.
Princess Muna and Their Royal Highnesses also visited the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.
