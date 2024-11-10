Qatar Medicare Exhibition To Kick Off December 3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Doha will host the first Qatar's International Healthcare and Medical Trade and (Qatar Medicare) from December 3 to 5, 2024.

Under the patronage of the of Public Health, the event will be organized in collaboration between Qatar Chamber of Commerce and and IFP Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Center (DECC).

Director of the Department of NCDs Preventive Programs at the Ministry of Public Health, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani told a press conference that "The Ministry's sponsorship of this event underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the healthcare sector".

"This exhibition serves as a platform to establish communication channels among all healthcare professionals, which positively impacts the sector's overall performance, helps identify available opportunities, and strengthening the collaborative efforts between key stakeholders.

"Moreover, it underscores Qatar's exemplary public health system and the wealth of opportunities available for the private sector to drive progress within this vital field. Enhancing the healthcare ecosystem is a top priority for the ministry, and we are committed to continuously advancing healthcare initiatives in the country."

His Excellency emphasized the Ministry of Public Healths keenness to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors, noting that exhibitions and conferences provide a variety of solutions and innovative ideas for the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansouri said: "We are confident that Qatars healthcare sector is on an accelerated growth trajectory, poised to attract even greater investments and foster international partnerships, fueled by the remarkable developments across all sectors.

"At Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we are proud to support this event, which will enhance collaboration between local and international businesses, while further solidifying Qatar's position as a leading regional hub for healthcare innovation and excellence."

"With both international and local participants, the event will showcase cutting-edge medical equipment and technology, alongside B2B meetings to support business collaborations and expand the scope of future partnerships in the healthcare sector".

General Manager of IFP Qatar Haidar Mshaimesh said: "The exhibition provides a platform for building strategic partnerships and showcasing the latest healthcare technologies and innovations.

"Conference sessions will also delve into current medical trends, groundbreaking healthcare innovations, and explore both the challenges and the exciting opportunities awaiting the sector."