Trilateral Agreement Signed To Supply Natural Gas To KEMAPCO's Factory In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian-Egyptian Fajr Company, Arab Fertilisers and Chemicals Industries Ltd (KEMAPCO), a subsidiary of the Arab Potash Company, and Tanmia Company in Aqaba on Sunday signed an agreement to natural to KEMAPCO's factory in southern Aqaba.

CEO of Fajr Company Fouad Rashad, General Manager of KEMAPCO Bassam Zoumot, and CEO of Tanmia Mohamed Tarabily signed the agreement in the presence of of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the signing ceremony, Kharabsheh noted that this agreement is part of the national project aimed at supplying natural gas to industrial zones across Jordan.

The minister added that this initiative seeks to reduce energy costs for the industrial sector, attract investments, create jobs, and support the national economy.

He added that the ministry seeks to provide natural gas to industrial zones in Al-Rawdah in Maan, Muwaqqar, and Mafraq, with plans to soon reach Al Hashimiya area.

The natural gas supply to industrial cities would lower energy costs by some 60 per cent, ease economic burdens on sectors and enhance their competitiveness in global markets while increasing production, Kharabsheh noted.

Rashad pointed out that machinery operating on natural gas has lower maintenance costs compared to those using heavy fuel, adding that natural gas is a clean and environment-friendly energy source that significantly reduces carbon emissions, thus saving on industrial energy costs.

Under the agreement, a measuring unit will be supplied and installed, with a polyethylene pipeline extending to the factory to provide it with around 800,000 cubic feet of natural gas per day.

This project, the first of its kind in Aqaba, aims to provide economic solutions for industries and aligns with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' strategy to reduce energy and operational costs for the industrial sector, enhancing its competitiveness in regional and global markets.

This initiative will contribute positively to the national economy and help reduce carbon emissions.

KEMAPCO is a global leader, supplying 12 per cent of the world's total agricultural demand for potassium nitrate directly or through prominent distributors.