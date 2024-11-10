Cabinet Refers 2024 Public Electricity Draft Law For Constitutional Procedures

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, on Saturday approved the validating reasons for the 2024 general electricity draft law and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to proceed with the necessary constitutional procedures.

The draft law aims to replace the temporary General Electricity Law of 2002, currently in force, with a permanent regulatory framework that aligns with constitutional requirements, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The bill also outlines the responsibilities and authorities of the of Energy and Mineral Resources in shaping a national electricity policy and its implementation, promoting competition and attracting investment to the electricity sector, aligning with the best international practices.

The draft law also aims to standardise Jordan's energy regulatory framework by aligning with the provisions of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission Law No. 8 of 2017, authorising the commission to regulate the electricity sector, issue licenses, and enforce permits.

The bill also introduces provisions to boost investment in green hydrogen projects as part of the Kingdom's broader Economic Modernisation Vision, including the introduction of independent self-generation and transmission of electricity, as well as the designation of entities responsible for issuing energy source certificates.

The draft law also paves the way for introducing energy storage systems, aligned with the best international practices, to improve energy security, diversify sources, and support Jordan's economic growth.

The Council of Ministers also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the National Arab Company for Mining and Manufacturing Industries for the exploration of copper ore in the Ghor Fifa area.

The MoU supports the government's efforts to promote investment in the mining sector, seen as a key driver of high-value industries within the framework of the Economic Modernisation Vision. It also aims to establish Jordan as a regional hub for mining industries.

The MoU holds particular significance as it is a locally-owned company, providing an opportunity to encourage domestic investments in the mining sector and further utilise Jordan's natural resources with local expertise.

The Cabinet also approved several regulatory amendments, including the 2024 licensing bylaw for elderly care homes and clubs, which aims to streamline procedures and conditions for establishing and licensing private elderly care facilities and clubs.

The new bylaw ensures that the elderly receive high-quality care and protection, in line with the best international practices.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the administrative structure of the Ministry of Social Development for 2024, aligning with broader public sector modernisation efforts.

These amendments will establish new directorates and units, and modify the titles of some existing units, to improve their administrative capacity and improve service delivery.

The newly introduced units include the directorate of women's empowerment, the directorate of social work professionalisation, the directorate of buildings and housing, the unit for excellence and leadership, and the unit for achievement and performance monitoring.