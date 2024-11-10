عربي


Amir To Participate In Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit On Monday

11/10/2024 2:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit scheduled to be held tomorrow, November 12, in Riyadh, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
H H the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.

