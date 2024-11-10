Gov't Offers Simplified Visa Procedures For South Sudan Citizens

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Interior on Sunday announced that citizens of South Sudan will now be allowed to enter Jordan without prior approval, following similar recent decisions that permitted entry for Libyans.

These decisions are part of a series of intensive meetings recently held by Prime Jafar Hassan with leaders of associations, followed by another meeting with representatives from the public and private sectors involved in medical tourism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The discussions highlighted the importance of streamlining procedures related to medical tourism and maximising the good reputation Jordan enjoys in the healthcare field.

Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya said that the ministry, based on the outcomes of these meetings, has agreed to allow South Sudanese citizens to enter Jordan without requiring prior approval.

Entry requirements have been simplified to necessitate only a passport with a valid period of not less than six months.

South Sudanese visitors can obtain a visa through the e-visa platform or upon arrival at border crossings.

Faraya added that the ministry's ongoing review of these procedures will help attract more patients and tourists seeking medical services in Jordan.