Reserve Officer Training Course Ends For New Officers In Azerbaijan

The Reserve Officer Training Course, organised for youth withhigher education wishing to serve as officers of relevantspecialties in various types of troops of the Defence Ministry, hasended, Azernews reports.

The successful graduates of the course held at the Training andEducational Centre of the Azerbaijan Army were awarded the militaryrank of Leutenant under the relevant order of the DefenceMinister.

New officers were distributed to military units by drawing.

In the upcoming days, specialised young officers will depart fortheir places of service in the army corps and formations of theAzerbaijan Army.

It is to be noted that, starting on May 1 of the current year,the National Defence University announced the admission ofcandidates for the Reserve Officer Training Course for thepositions of psychologist in the Azerbaijan Army.

Graduates of a higher educational institution with at least abachelor's degree in one of the majors of psychology, sociology,social work, or social-psychological service in education who havecompleted active military service in the Azerbaijan Army for atleast 9 (nine) months, soldiers, sailors, and sergeants with highereducation under the age of 30, as well as male reservists under theage of 30 with a higher education who have completed their regularmilitary service, as well as women, can apply to the admissioncommission operating under the Training and Educational Centre ofthe Azerbaijan Army with relevant documents until May 20.