The construction of the Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway isexpected to be completed next year, Gazanfar Safarov, the officialof the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, toldjournalists, Azernews reports.

Construction works on the reconstruction project of theKhankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway are ongoing. The total length ofthe highway is 34 kilometres. The width of the soil bed on thesecond technical grade road is 15 metres, and the width of eachlane is 3.75 metres.

2 bridges, 4 tunnels, and culverts will be built on theroad.

The Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highway holds strategicsignificance, connecting key regions within Azerbaijan. Thisthoroughfare not only facilitates transportation but also plays acrucial role in bolstering economic activities and connectivityacross the region.

In light of recent developments, the Azerbaijani government hasprioritised the reconstruction of this vital route to enhance itsinfrastructure and ensure smoother transportation betweenKhankandi, Shusha, and Lachin. Gazanfar Safarov, an official fromthe State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, has confirmedongoing construction efforts, underscoring the commitment tocompleting this project in the near future.

The project entails comprehensive reconstruction, with aparticular focus on improving the road's width and structuralintegrity. The highway's total length spans 34 kilometres, withsubstantial enhancements planned to meet modern standards. Notably,the second technical grade road will feature a 15-metre-wide soilbed, accommodating multiple lanes to facilitate efficient trafficflow.

Furthermore, the project includes the construction of essentialinfrastructure elements such as bridges, tunnels, and culverts additions are crucial for addressing geographical challengesand ensuring the highway's resilience in various conditions.

Overall, the progress on the Khankandi-Shusha-Lachin highwayreconstruction reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing itsinfrastructure and promoting regional connectivity. Uponcompletion, the upgraded highway is poised to significantly benefitboth local communities and the broader transportation network,fostering economic development and facilitating easier access tokey regions.