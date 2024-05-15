Jordan Participates In World Entrepreneurs Forum In Manama

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Manama, May 15 (Petra) -- Jordan is actively participating in the fifth World Entrepreneur Investment Forum (WEIF), currently underway in Manama, Bahrain, coinciding with the 33rd Arab Summit. The Kingdom is represented by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO).The forum, themed "Achieving Sustainable Development Goals Through Enhancing Entrepreneurship and Innovation," is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization's (UNIDO) Investment and Technology Promotion Office. It is held in partnership with the Arab League, the Union of Arab Chambers, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, and various regional and international partners.Jordan's delegation includes JCC President Khalil Al-Haj Toufiq, along with Board members Nabil Al-Khatib and Abdullah Al-Adwan, and Abdul Fattah Al-Kayed, Executive Director of JEDCO.Al-Haj Toufiq emphasized that the forum aims to achieve sustainable development goals by fostering innovation and stimulating economic growth, highlighting the critical role of entrepreneurs as primary drivers of innovation. He noted the significant status of Jordan's entrepreneurship sector, bolstered by continuous royal support, which has positioned Jordan prominently on the global innovation and entrepreneurship map.During a session on transforming entrepreneurial ideas into reality, Al-Kayed highlighted Jordan's emergence as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, credited to its human capital and the government's intensified support for entrepreneurs in recent years. He described Jordan as an exporter of entrepreneurial projects both regionally and internationally.The forum's sessions cover a range of topics, including sustainable partnerships, entrepreneurship and innovation, conducive ecosystems, smart financial inclusion, economic independence for people with disabilities, sustainable green and blue economy initiatives, trade and heritage, and the role of educational institutions in entrepreneurship and innovation. It also explores leveraging agricultural technology for food security.