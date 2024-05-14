               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Plovdiv To Athens: 7 Oldest Settlements In Europe


5/14/2024 2:01:31 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore Europe's ancient past with a journey through its oldest continuously inhabited settlements. From the majestic ruins of Athens to the timeless streets of Jericho, discover the rich history and enduring legacy of these remarkable cities

Plovdiv to Athens: 7 oldest settlements in Europe

Delve into Europe's ancient heritage as we uncover the continent's oldest continuously inhabited settlements, each a testament to millennia of human history

Argos, Greece

Argos is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, with a history dating back to at least 2000 BCE. It was a major center of Mycenaean civilization

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Plovdiv is one of the oldest cities in Europe, with evidence of settlement dating back to the 6th millennium BCE. It was originally a Thracian settlement called Eumolpias

Athens, Greece

Athens is one of the oldest cities in Europe, with a history spanning over 3,400 years. It was a significant city-state in ancient Greece

Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Cyprus, with a history dating back over 4,000 years. It has been inhabited by various civilizations

Jericho, Palestine (West Bank)

While not in Europe, Jericho is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, with evidence of settlement dating back to around 9000 BCE

Valletta, Malta

Valletta is one of oldest cities in Malta, founded in the 16th century by the Knights of St. John. Evidence of settlement since neolithic times have been found

Byblos, Lebanon

Byblos is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, with evidence of settlement dating back to around 7000 BCE. It was an important Phoenician city

MENAFN14052024007385015968ID1108212113


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search