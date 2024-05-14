Azerbaijan, China Explore Collaboration In Green Energy Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Discussions were held between Azerbaijan and China on thedevelopment of multidirectional cooperation on renewable energy andjoint activities with Chinese companies within the COP29, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry ofAzerbaijan.

A meeting was held between the Minister of Energy ParvizShahbazov and the delegation led by Song Hailiang, the Chairman ofChina Energy Engineering Group Co, in which Lyu Zexiang, theChairman of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. attended aswell.

Information was provided about the projects implemented by ChinaEnergy Engineering Group Co. Ltd, which provides systematic,integrated, comprehensive development plans and services for theenergy and infrastructure industries in China and globally.

It was noted that Chinese companies are interested inparticipating in large-scale activities to realise the hugerenewable energy potential in Azerbaijan.

Cooperation opportunities on the creation of green energycorridors and interconnectors, green energy export, production, andtransportation of green hydrogen and green ammonia, as well asenergy storage systems, were evaluated.

Also, the issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding onthe implementation of renewable energy projects with a capacity of2 GW signed between the Ministry of Energy and China Gezhouba GroupOverseas Investment were discussed. The measures taken and the nextsteps related to the construction of 60 MW and 100 MW solar powerplants were reviewed.

During the conversation, it was agreed to strengthen theinteraction with the establishment of a Working Group to evaluateproposals on potential cooperation areas and, as a result, tocooperate with relevant projects.