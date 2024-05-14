Senator Brewer: U.S. Needs To Learn From Ukraine In Using Unmanned Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Army has a lot to learn from the Ukrainian military in using unmanned systems, given the experience that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gained since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer, a retired U.S. Army Colonel with extensive combat experience, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The problem is that the Americans don't understand drone warfare. We need to learn it from you. We need advisors over here that are hearing, seeing things, and making notes so that we don't have Americans die because they don't know what to do," Brewer said.

According to the politician, technology has changed the battlefield.

"It's done so even in the last six months. A year ago, we were pretty proud of the fact we're giving them M1 tanks and things like that. But now we realize that an M1 tank really isn't worth a whole lot on the battlefield because of the drones. And if you take the cost of an M1 tank and you give that to Ukrainian drones – that would be much more valuable," Brewer said.

He expressed interest in Ukraine's Army of Drones project and emphasized the importance of the effective use of unmanned systems on the battlefield in Ukraine and for hitting targets on the territory of the aggressor country. At the same time, the Nebraska senator thinks that any warnings against attacks on Russian oil refineries are groundless.

"I find it disturbing that the U.S. is upset about the fuel depots or the refineries that Ukraine is hitting. If you can find it, destroy it, do it. You may hear rumblings that the United States isn't happy with that because it could affect oil prices ahead of the elections. [...] But this is about winning a war. It should not be about fuel prices. If the whole world has to pay more, in the end, the war is successful and Russia is defeated. Then I think that's the price the world pays, but we shouldn't restrict or put handcuffs on Ukraine. They have the ability, knowledge and understanding how to win the war. They just don't have the tools," Brewer said.

All of Ukraine's partners should follow the example of the United Kingdom that allowed the use of its weapons, provided in military aid packages, against any legitimate military targets on Russian territory, the politician said.

"Because that's the bottom line, you win the war, and you do whatever you got to do. Russia is not hesitating to shoot anywhere they want in Ukraine. Why should Ukraine hesitate?" he said.