Canadian interagency forest fire center reports increase to 140 active wildfires nationwide

(MENAFN) On Monday, ten new fires were reported across Canada, increasing the total number of active wildfires to 140 nationwide, as stated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. The majority of these active fires are concentrated in the western regions of the country, with British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta accounting for 46 and 47 fires, respectively. Of these, 41 fires have been categorized as out of control by the agency.



One of the most critical fires is located just a few kilometers from the northern B.C. town of Fort Nelson, leading to the evacuation of 4,700 residents. The severity of the wildfires has also triggered air quality warnings across western Canada, Northwestern Ontario, and several northern states in the U.S. Local media have reported that smoke from the fires in B.C. and Alberta is expected to reach Ottawa, the capital city, by Tuesday.



The Canadian government has issued warnings about the heightened risk of wildfires due to above-normal temperatures across the nation. This warning follows the country's most destructive wildfire season on record in 2023. According to the Canadian National Fire Database, there were 7,131 wildfires recorded in 2023, which burned an unprecedented 17,203,625 hectares of land.

