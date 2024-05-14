Belgium, EU Affirm Strategic Partnership With Jordan Amid Regional Strife

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, and the Ambassador of Belgium, Serge Dickschen, emphasized the crucial role of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in fostering peace and stability in the Middle East region.During a reception held at the residence of the Belgian ambassador in Amman on Monday evening to celebrate Europe Day, they underscored the significance of Jordan's strategic partnership with the European Union.The event was attended by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, along with various officials, ambassadors, business people, journalists, and invitees.In his speech, Ambassador Dickschen, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, commended Jordan's efforts led by King Abdullah II, supported by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, along with contributions from Belgium and other nations through relief airdrops for Gaza. He emphasized Jordan's pivotal role in the region and its strategic partnership with the EU.Dickschen reiterated Belgium's commitment, alongside other member states, to advocate for an unconditional and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, conducive to reviving the political process, upholding international law, and ensuring unhindered access to humanitarian aid.Highlighting the ongoing challenges in the aftermath of the war in Gaza, Dickschen stressed the urgent need for diplomacy and justice to secure lasting peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of Jordan's leadership in stabilizing the area.He outlined the priorities of Belgium's presidency of the EU in the first half of 2024, including finalizing legislative files and supporting candidate countries in their accession efforts.Ambassador Chatzisavas echoed the significance of Jordan's role in regional stability, emphasizing the current need for intensive diplomacy and justice. He praised King Abdullah II's efforts in advancing peace and implementing economic and political reforms in Jordan.Minister Toukan emphasized the multifaceted partnership between Jordan and Europe, spanning investment, refugee support, and confronting shared challenges. She stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in trade, water management, infrastructure, financial governance, and logistics.