Never Issued Boycott Call: Jama'at Leader

Speaking to the media persons after exercising the franchise, the member of banned organisation, Ghulam Qadir Wani,

said they always believed in the idea of democracy and have never given a boycott call.

“In the name of the freedom movement, many parties came into existence and related slogans of boycott in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami but that was not true as Jamaat has never given the boycott call,” he said.“We believe in democracy and want to resolve all issues democratically. We have mentioned in our constitution that we will not do anything that is against the government.”

Wani said the decision about participating in the upcoming assembly election will be taken later.“As of now, Jamaat is a banned organisation and cannot contest elections,” he said after casting his vote in the Goosu area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Once the ban is over, then any decision regarding taking part in assembly elections will be taken, he said.

When asked about youth in large numbers coming to vote, the Jamaat leader said it is an encouraging sign.“Youth need to work together in a way to create a better environment which will be free from social evils,” he said. There is a need to work together to fight against social issues like drugs, corruption and other evils, Wani added .

