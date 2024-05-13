GCC IPO Activity Down 73% Yoy In Q1 2024, Saudi Arabia Bucks Trend

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
GCC initial public offerings (IPOs) raised $931m in the first quarter of 2024, a 73% decrease compared to the same period in 2023, according to a report by Kuwait Financial Centre“Markaz.”
Saudi Arabia bucked the trend, leading the region with $503m raised across eight IPOs, a 594% increase year-on-year. The UAE saw one IPO raise $429 million, an 87% decline compared to Q1 2023. Other GCC countries had no IPO activity during the period.
Moreover, the report indicated that the transportation sector accounted for 46% of total proceeds, driven by Dubai-based Parkin Company's $429m IPO, the largest in the quarter. Saudi Modern Mills Company's IPO contributed $314m, representing 34% of the proceeds. IPOs in the pharmaceutical, healthcare equipment, and materials sectors constituted the remainder.
Saudi Arabia's exchanges accounted for 54% of the total IPO value, with $445m listed on the Main Market and $57m on the Nomu-Parallel Market. The UAE's Dubai Financial Market (DFM) accounted for the remaining 46%.
The top five IPOs by proceeds in Q1 2024 were Parkin Company with $429m, Modern Mills Company with $314m, Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company with $131m, Almodawat Specialized Medical Hospital Company with $14m, and Taqat Mineral Trading Company with $11.7m.
Parkin Company's IPO, representing 46% of total proceeds, saw 749 million shares, or a 25% stake, oversubscribed 165 times. The company was listed on the DFM on March 21st.
Modern Mills Company's IPO, the second largest, raised $314m through the offering of 24 million shares, a 30% stake, and was oversubscribed 21 times. The company was listed on Tadawul's Main Market on March 27th.
MENAFN13052024000153011029ID1108207485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.