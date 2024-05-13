(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cybersecurity Market Set to Surge Amidst $8 Trillion Threat
What Stocks Are Hot and What's Not Today?
Urgent Alerts Include Biden's China EV Tariffs
Get Bullish on AppLovin and The Trade Desk
3 Speculative Stocks: Redfin, iRobot, and This One Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, May 13, 2024
Monday's Market Movers Will Shock You (Beware)
Markets are having a déjà vu moment, which mirrors the pandemic stock bubble of 2021. Novavax (NVAX) gained 98.66%, closing at $8.88 on May 10. The Covid vaccine maker failed to launch a product when it most mattered in 2021.
Last Friday, Novavax rose by up to 175% in pre-market trade. It announced an agreement with Sanofi (SNY), who gets a license to co-commercialize Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine. Speculators fail to recognize that the demand for the vaccine is waning considerably. BioNtech (BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), J&J (JNJ), and Moderna (MRNA) all expect weakening sales.
Short-sellers held an over 30% short float against the
Soundhound (SOUN) traded as high as $5.75 before closing at $5.09. The firm reported revenue of only $11.59 million. Its co-founder and CEO said that voice AI is fast becoming a must-have tool for customer service. Nvidia (NVDA) has a negligible investment in SOUN stock.
Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (MARA) failed to break out above $20. Its Q1 $165.2 million revenue failed to meet expectations. The firm sold $490 million in shares, which will hurt its stockholders significantly.
In the clean energy space, expect FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to eventually reverse-split shares. Shares closed at $70 cents. Plug Power (PLUG) still commands a $1.9 billion market cap. Despite losing 46 cents in EPS on a -42.8% Y/Y revenue change, the stock is not crashing.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN13052024000212011056ID1108206069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.