Groom Goes To Vote In Wedding Attire In Central Kashmir's Kangan

A video of the groom in wedding attire has gone viral on social media, where he can be seen at a polling station to cast his vote.

Ganderbal district is part of the Srinagar constituency where polling is underway in the 4th phase of Lok Sabha polls along with 92 other constituencies across the country.

“This is our duty to exercise our right to franchise and choose our representatives, so I'm here to cast my vote,” he told reporters.

Srinagar recorded 14.94 percent voter turnout till 11 am on Monday even as long queues were seen outside polling stations with people waiting for their turn to cast votes

This is the first major election being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

