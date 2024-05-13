Dindra Systems successfully concludes Series B funding round to promote global ecosystem rehabilitation

(MENAFN) Dindra Systems, a multinational corporation dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the global ecosystem, has announced the successful closure of its Series B financing round, securing a substantial sum of USD15.76 million. Managed by Zouk Capital, a renowned investment firm, this funding injection underscores Dindra Systems' commitment to advancing its mission of environmental stewardship on a global scale.



Founded in 2014, Dindra Systems has emerged as a pioneering force in the field of ecosystem rehabilitation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary expertise to address pressing environmental challenges. With a team of 87 specialists spread across key locations including the UAE, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States, the company is poised to make significant strides in its quest to promote ecological resilience and sustainability.



Dr. Susan Graham, CEO of Dindra Systems, expressed her pride in securing the backing of seasoned and supportive investors, signaling a pivotal milestone for the company as it embarks on its next phase of growth and expansion. The infusion of capital from the Series B funding round will be instrumental in fueling Dindra Systems' ongoing endeavors to develop and deploy AI-driven rehabilitation solutions across diverse ecosystems worldwide.



In alignment with its overarching vision, Dindra Systems aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to combat biodiversity loss and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. By integrating innovative technologies with ecological restoration practices, the company seeks to catalyze positive environmental outcomes and foster a harmonious relationship between human activities and the natural world.



As Dindra Systems charts a course towards realizing its ambitious objectives, the recent funding round serves as a testament to the confidence and support garnered from investors who share in the company's vision for a more sustainable future. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and collaboration, Dindra Systems remains at the forefront of the global movement towards environmental conservation and ecological regeneration.

MENAFN13052024000045015682ID1108204616