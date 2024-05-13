Why Students Care So Much About Gaza

First, narratives are powerful motivators of action when they combine elements of what social movements scholars call“breach” and“resonance.”

A crisis narrative, like the one in Gaza, attracts and holds people's attention because it shocks us. It represents a“breach” with our expectations of how life should be and what we deem acceptable.

A powerful narrative must also be“culturally resonant”, which means it is consistent with our understanding of how the world works. That is to say, it must reflect a familiar story.

The images of children and families who have been harmed by the Gaza war tell a horrific, yet recognizable, tale. And this has motivated protesters to act to try to right the wrong and correct the breach.

Second, protesters are often motivated to engage in collective action to defend or protect an“ideal victim .”

While the term“ideal victim” is far from ideal, the concept itself is ever-present in awareness campaigns and protest movements, due to the power of this central figure to compel action. In academic terms, ideal victims are those seen as being innocent and powerless.

Historically, campaigns on behalf of the Palestinian people have not achieved the same support or urgency that we are seeing now. In the current Gaza conflict, the military strength of the Israel Defence Forces, contrasted with the vulnerability of the civilian population in places like Rafah, highlights the“ideal victim” in need of protesters' urgent actions.

Of course, there are many“ideal victims” in conflicts and crises around the world whose stories are not catalyzing collective action.

This is, in part, because their stories are not being showcased through news outlets and on social media. While the“ideal victim” must be recognized as powerless, they must also be able to tell their story to motivate others to act, either themselves or through their advocates. Many victims of conflict are rendered invisible by inattention.

Third, protest or collective action is often more sustained when there is a clear call to action and activists can see a role for themselves within the narrative.

The“real-time” nature and urgency of the Gaza war is an important motivator for action. While the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not new, the current situation has played out in front of our eyes since October, when Israelis were kidnapped and killed in the Hamas assault and the government responded with military force.

With a ground assault on Rafah seemingly now imminent, activists may be motivated by the sense this is a critical juncture in the conflict where their protest may have a real impact.

The motivation to protest also rises exponentially when other types of activism fail to bring change. For example, when political leaders ignore petitions and representations from community groups, protest movements emerge. And when legislatures fail to act, protesters call for action from others.

In the current protests, for instance, many students are calling for their universities to divest from weapons manufacturers profiting from the conflict, or Israeli companies linked more broadly with the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as a symbolic protest.