Why Students Care So Much About Gaza

Latest stories
Cambodia never to allow Chinese troops on its soil
Xi's visit builds a crucial bridgehead into Europe Biden slaps tariffs on nonexistent Chinese EV imports
First, narratives are powerful motivators of action when they combine elements of what social movements scholars call“breach” and“resonance.”
A crisis narrative, like the one in Gaza, attracts and holds people's attention because it shocks us. It represents a“breach” with our expectations of how life should be and what we deem acceptable.
A powerful narrative must also be“culturally resonant”, which means it is consistent with our understanding of how the world works. That is to say, it must reflect a familiar story.
The images of children and families who have been harmed by the Gaza war tell a horrific, yet recognizable, tale. And this has motivated protesters to act to try to right the wrong and correct the breach.An 'ideal victim'
Second, protesters are often motivated to engage in collective action to defend or protect an“ideal victim .”
While the term“ideal victim” is far from ideal, the concept itself is ever-present in awareness campaigns and protest movements, due to the power of this central figure to compel action. In academic terms, ideal victims are those seen as being innocent and powerless.
Historically, campaigns on behalf of the Palestinian people have not achieved the same support or urgency that we are seeing now. In the current Gaza conflict, the military strength of the Israel Defence Forces, contrasted with the vulnerability of the civilian population in places like Rafah, highlights the“ideal victim” in need of protesters' urgent actions.
Of course, there are many“ideal victims” in conflicts and crises around the world whose stories are not catalyzing collective action.
This is, in part, because their stories are not being showcased through news outlets and on social media. While the“ideal victim” must be recognized as powerless, they must also be able to tell their story to motivate others to act, either themselves or through their advocates. Many victims of conflict are rendered invisible by inattention.Tangible impact
Third, protest or collective action is often more sustained when there is a clear call to action and activists can see a role for themselves within the narrative.
The“real-time” nature and urgency of the Gaza war is an important motivator for action. While the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not new, the current situation has played out in front of our eyes since October, when Israelis were kidnapped and killed in the Hamas assault and the government responded with military force.
With a ground assault on Rafah seemingly now imminent, activists may be motivated by the sense this is a critical juncture in the conflict where their protest may have a real impact.
The motivation to protest also rises exponentially when other types of activism fail to bring change. For example, when political leaders ignore petitions and representations from community groups, protest movements emerge. And when legislatures fail to act, protesters call for action from others.
In the current protests, for instance, many students are calling for their universities to divest from weapons manufacturers profiting from the conflict, or Israeli companies linked more broadly with the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as a symbolic protest.
Sign up for one of our free newsletters
The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories
This is part of the wider boycott, divest and sanction (or BDS) campaign , which uses political consumerism and political investorism as protest tactics.
The conflict in Gaza may seem intractable, but the divestment demand gives protesters an achievable aim with a localized target – their own universities. Protesting at this important time, with an achievable demand, allows activists to write themselves into the narrative. They can contribute something to the push for peace.
In recent days, this action has led to tangible results. Trinity College Dublin in Ireland agreed to divest from three Israeli companies linked to settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. After the university made the announcement, students began dismantling their protest camp.
Protest is not always about achieving specific demands , though. Protests also have significant symbolic value in raising awareness and bringing others to the cause.
Whether student protesters are motivated by powerful stories, a need to protect victims or the chance to have an impact, they exemplify a wider narrative message that protesting for peace is a worthwhile pursuit.
Erin O'Brien is Associate Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article . Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.