LS Polls: Preneet Kaur To File Nomination For Patiala Seat On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat -- former Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur -- will file her nomination for the Parliamentary constituency on Monday.

A single-phase polling will be held in all 13 Parliamentary seats in Punjab, including Patiala, in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

While filing nomination, Preneet Kaur will be accompanied by Punjab unit BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Thereafter, Jakhar will accompany Arvind Khanna, a BJP candidate from Sangrur, to file his nomination for the poll.

Anita Som Parkash, BJP nominee from Hoshiarpur, will also be filing her nomination papers on Monday in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will join Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, BJP's Ferozepur candidate, to file his nomination on Monday.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Deputy Rajasthan Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa will accompany Geja Ram Valmiki, the BJP's Fatehgarh Sahib candidate, on Monday, to file the nomination papers.