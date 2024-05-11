Families Of Fallen Servicemen Held Pilgrimage In Zarvanytsia, Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ternopil region, a pilgrimage of the families of the fallen soldiers was held at the Marian Spiritual Centre "Zarvanytsia".

This was reported on Facebook by the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"On the eve of Mother's Day, a pilgrimage of the families of the fallen soldiers was held at the Marian Spiritual Centre "Zarvanytsia". The mothers and next of kin of the defenders came together to honour the memory of their sons, husbands, brothers and fathers who gave their lives for Ukraine," the statement reads.











































The pilgrimage began with the Divine Liturgy, followed by the blessing of water and a memorial service led by Archbishop and Metropolitan of Ternopil-Zboriv of the UGCC Vasyl Semeniuk.

"The Mother of God endured the death of her son for the salvation of the world. So today the sons of Ukrainian mothers are dying to save Ukraine. Let us pray for them," said the Metropolitan.

Viktor Ustenko, deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, addressed the mothers with words of gratitude.

"Thank you for raising such brave boys, whose sacrifice helped us save Ukraine. The whole world admires the courage of your sons. Their feat will always be remembered by the country," Ustenko said.

The event at the Marian Spiritual Centre "Zarvanytsia" became a symbol of unity, support and greatness of mothers who will never forget their heroic sons.

Photo: Ternopil Regional Military Association