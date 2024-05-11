Russian Army Strikes At Infrastructure In Sumy Suburbs, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians strike at infrastructure in the suburbs of Sumy. A woman was killed.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, on May 11, the enemy fired a missile attack on the infrastructure of the suburbs of the regional center. All necessary services are working at the site. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified,” the post reads.

Woman killed and girl wounded inregion as result of shelling

Later, the RMA reported that a woman born in 1987 died as a result of a missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy. She sustained multiple injuries incompatible with life.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in the Sumy region, residents of the 10-kilometer border zone are advised to refrain from visiting cemeteries on memorial days for security reasons.