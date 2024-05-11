Arab League Senior Officials Agree Draft Relief Plan For Palestine -- Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Palestine Representative to the Arab League Mohannad Al-Aklouk said Saturday the meeting preparatory for the Arab Summit discussed a Palestinian plan for urgent response to the repercussions of the aggression and genocidal acts committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians.

The senior officials of the League's Social and Economic Council agreed a draft resolution that will be submitted to the minister-level meeting and then to the summit, to in Manama on Thursday, Al-Aklouk told reporters following the meeting.

The draft urges the donor countries, and regional and international organizations to contribute to funding and implementing the plan, which has two phases: The first is related to relief and urgent response, and the early recovery, while the second covers rebuilding and the early recovery, he revealed.

The plan also focuses on damage caused by Israel's brutal aggression to Palestinian people in the infrastructure, economic, social and health sectors, he noted.

Kuwait participated in the council's meeting, with a delegation led by Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end) fas

