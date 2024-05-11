Bahrain Affirms Importance Of Arab Economic, Social Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Bahrain's Ministry of Finance and National Economy Yusuf Al-Humood affirmed on Saturday the importance of enhancing efforts to develop joint economic and social cooperation.

This came in a meeting of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League which he chaired, in preparation for the upcoming 33rd summit in Manama next Thursday.

The agenda includes many important topics regarding the development of the social and economic cooperation, Al-Humood said, xpressing his gratitude towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its efforts since hosting the 32nd summit in Jeddah last year.

The Kuwaiti delegation in the event is headed by Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (pick up previous)

