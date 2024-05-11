               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Says Ukraine Uses British Weapons To Strike Russian Territory


5/11/2024 3:03:00 PM

Moscow, May 11 (Petra) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry Saturday said Ukrainian forces are actively using British weapons to strike Russian territory and infrastructure.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement: "In bilateral contacts between Russia and Britain, we confirm that the British side continues to support Ukraine with weapons, leading to further escalation and losses among civilians."

Jordan News Agency

