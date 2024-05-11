Russia Says Ukraine Uses British Weapons To Strike Russian Territory

Moscow, May 11 (Petra) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry Saturday said Ukrainian forces are actively using British weapons to strike Russian territory and infrastructure.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement: "In bilateral contacts between Russia and Britain, we confirm that the British side continues to support Ukraine with weapons, leading to further escalation and losses among civilians."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.