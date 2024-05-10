               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Condoles With Bahrain's King Over Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salman's Death


5/10/2024 3:05:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of condolences to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa over the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khaled Al-Khalifa, head of military office of King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. (pick up previous)
