Kuwait PM Condoles With Bahrain's King Over Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salman's Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of condolences to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa over the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khaled Al-Khalifa, head of military office of King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. (pick up previous) hm

