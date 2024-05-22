Deputising For King, Jazi Offers Condolences Over President Raisi Death

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi on Wednesday visited Tehran where he conveyed condolences over the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other officials in the helicopter crash incident.

Jazi expressed His Majesty's condolences to the interim President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, and the Iranian government, expressing solidarity with Iranians in this difficult circumstance, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarneh accompanied Jazi and the acting Charge d'Affaires and the staff of the Jordanian Embassy in Iran.