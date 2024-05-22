Diplomatic Missions In Jerusalem And Ramallah Condemn Escalating

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem/PNN/

Representatives from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom made a joint visit to the Palestinian communities in the Northern Jordan Valley, yesterday, in light of the alarming increase in colonists' violence and forced displacements. Ireland supported this statement.



During their visit, diplomats witnessed first-hand the distressing impact of colonists' violence on Palestinian communities, including the recent displacement of families in the As-Sukhun community following relentless attacks from Israeli colonial outposts and the destruction of multiple properties in the Al-Jiftlik area neat Jericho.

The delegation also condemned the recent declaration of 800 hectares of land as state land in Aqraba by Israeli authorities, exacerbating the coercive environment faced by these communities.

The delegation expressed deep concern over the surge in colonists' violence, which has led to numerous displacements and casualties throughout the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.

The diplomats stressed the need for more robust actions to hold perpetrators of colonists' violence accountable and prevent further intolerable situations for Palestinians.



Diplomats called on Israel to respect all its obligations under Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, including the prohibition on forcible transfer, reiterating their opposition to illegal settlements, which fuel violence and impede the two-state solution.

Diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to upholding Palestinian rights and assisting vulnerable populations in Area C, emphasizing the need for Israel, as the occupying power, to ensure the safety of all Palestinian communities living in Area C.



They condemned all acts of violence, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and the protection of civilian lives on all sides.