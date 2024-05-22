IOF Kill Five Palestinians, Including Doctor, During Assault On Jenin

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jenin / PNN/

Five Palestinian civilians, including a doctor, were killed on Tuesday morning, and eight others were injured, including two seriously, as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp.

The Ministry of Health reported that five people were killed and eight others were injured by occupation forces, including two with serious injuries, during confrontations that broke out after the occupation forces stormed Jenin camp.

The director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, Wissam Bakr, said that among the slain civilians was the surgical specialist at Jenin Hospital, Aseed Jabareen, who was targeted in the vicinity of the hospital, a teacher who was on duty in a school, and a student on his way back to his home.

According to security sources, the occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and its camp, and drove through the streets of Jenin, Haifa, Nablus, and Burqin Road, sparking confrontations, which took place in the vicinity of Jenin camp and Wadi Burqin.