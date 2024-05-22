Kingdom's Exports Of Medical Supplies Increase By 13.4% In First Third Of 2024 - JCI

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The exports of Jordan's medical industries and supplies sector witnessed an increase of 13.4 per cent during the first third of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

According to data released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), the sector's exports - including human pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, pesticides, and medical supplies - went up to JD228 million in the first four months of this year, up from JD201 million in the corresponding period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Fadi Atrash, representative of the medical industries and supplies sector at the JCI, stressed the sector's robust performance despite challenges such as disruptions in the Red Sea region's logistics.

Atrash noted that the growth in the sector's exports has positioned it sixth in terms of export value and fourth in terms of positive growth among subsectors.

He added that the sector managed to access new markets, particularly in Central Asia, Africa and Europe, noting that several companies obtained essential certifications, such as the European Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and CE certification, which facilitate exports to European markets.

Atrash also pointed out recent initiatives by factories to establish new production lines for animal vaccines, vitamins, and innovative pharmaceutical forms, including intravenous injections and inhalers.



He said that the sector's inclusion in Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision has significantly streamlined procedures, accelerated registration processes and positively affected export growth in the January-April period of 2024.

The vision aims to further boost the sector's exports to JD2.1 billion, create 16,000 job opportunities, and increase its contribution to the GDP to JD1.7 billion by 2033, Atrash noted.

He added that the medical industries and supplies sector in Jordan comprises 151 establishments with a registered capital of approximately JD341 million, where the Kingdom has 15 factories operating abroad, mainly in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.