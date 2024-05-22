What Is At Stake In The Two Initiatives On Healthcare Costs?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Rising healthcare costs are the main concern of Swiss voters. In the federal referendum on June 9, citizens will vote on two popular initiatives aimed at limiting healthcare costs, but the proposed solutions are different.





This content was published on May 22, 2024 - 23:47 1 minute

Journalist based in Bern. I am particularly interested in topics about society, politics and social media. Previously I worked in regional media, for the newspaper Journal du Jura and Radio Jura bernois.



More from this author French Department

Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo in 2001.



More from this author Multimedia

Français fr Quels sont les enjeux des deux initiatives sur les coûts de la santé? Original Read more: Quels sont les enjeux des deux initiatives sur les coûts de la santé?

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .