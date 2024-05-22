HRD Director Says Jordan Seeks To Adopt Transformative Education That Focuses On Developing Critical Thinking, Creativity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Prime Ministry's Human Rights Department (HRD) Khalil Abdallat stressed that the education sector receives the attention and care of His Majesty King Abdullah, as it is an essential pillar for building and developing the country.

During his speech at the launch of the Global Action Week for Education 2024 conference, which was organised by the Arab Network for Civic Education (ANHRE), Abdallat stressed the importance of providing quality education to all, regardless of their background or abilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He called for investing in education to develop the skills of young people and enable them to contribute to building Jordan's future.

The director added that His Majesty directed the government to take tangible steps to improve the quality of education and provide equal opportunities for all, noting that Jordan seeks to adopt the concept of transformative education that focuses on developing critical thinking skills and creativity among students.

He said that the Jordanian state is fully committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, including the fourth goal related to quality education for all, where stakeholders seek to monitor progress in this field through accurate indicators and statistics.

Abdallat said that the HRD paid great attention to education during the Universal Periodic Review of human rights that Jordan underwent in 2024.



ANHRE Director Fotouh Younes stressed that the world recognises the education crisis, the necessity of transforming education, and the role of transformative education in ending the education crisis and other multiple crises, such as climate change crises, the mass loss of biodiversity, natural disasters, epidemics, extreme poverty, violent conflicts, food insecurity and rapid technological change.

On the sidelines of the conference, several specialised sessions were held on transformative education and enhancing collective partnerships and solidarity to adhere to transformative education.