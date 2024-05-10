IPL 2024: GT Skipper Shubman Gill's Fiery Celebration After Scoring Century Against CSK Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Propelled by a fine century by skipper Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans scored a mammoth total of 231 for the loss of 3 wickets against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2024 clash in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gill's stellar performance and his passionate celebration were fuelled by his exclusion from the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Gujarat Titans (GT) concluded their innings with an imposing total of 231 runs, propelled by centuries from their captain Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, who achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest Indian to reach 1000 IPL runs. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers had a challenging evening, unable to contain the onslaught by the GT openers at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Nevertheless, the visitors managed to restrict the home team to just 41 runs in the final five overs.

Opting to bat first, Gill and Sudharsan exhibited aggressive intent right from the outset. The duo not only reached individual milestones but also forged a record partnership of 210 runs, exposing the limitations of the CSK bowling attack. Although Gaikwad shuffled his bowlers frequently, the absence of Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana was felt. A dropped catch by Tushar Deshpande proved costly as it allowed Gill to accumulate crucial runs for his team. Gill's explosive knock of 104 runs from 55 balls was complemented by Sudharsan's rapid-fire century, scored off just 51 deliveries. Towards the end, Simarjeet Singh, Shardul Thakur, and Deshpande managed to curtail the scoring rate, helping the defending champions keep the opposition below the 230-run mark.

