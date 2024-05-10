BPS Hosts Indian Athletes Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Birla Public School welcomed Padma Shri Subedar Major Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, two Indian athletes. The Director, Lukose K Chacko, and the Principal, Dr. Anand R. Nair, along with the senior leadership team, welcomed the guests with a bouquet of flowers.

Chopra is a track and field athlete, a reigning Olympic and world champion in the men's javelin throw. Kishore Jane is the silver medallist in the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games 2023. The event featured felicitations for the athletes and an interview with the Olympian, Neeraj Chopra.

He shared his life experiences for budding athletes to face challenges in life in his interactive sessions with the students. The session resonated with a true fervor for sports.

The words of Neeraj Chopra on his journey from a student athlete to an Olympian have been truly inspirational for the students. A classical dance performance, Mudra, by the school ensemble added colour to the occasion.

The student fraternity was given an opportunity to meet and greet the athletes during the school tour. The athletes shared their valuable tips with the students representing Birla at the CBSE National level.

The Director, Lukose K Chacko, graced the occasion and honoured the athletes on behalf of the school management in the presence of Qatar Athletic Federation officials.

Overwhelming excitement and energy filled the campus. Birla Public School wished the champions best wishes for the forthcoming Doha Diamond League. Birla Public School believes in admiration and recognition of sports along with excellence in academics.