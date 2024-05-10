Detainee At Paris Police Station Opens Fire Wounding Two Officers -- BFM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 10 (KUNA) -- A detainee freshly brought to a police station after attacking a woman snatched an officer's gun inside the building and shot and wounded two officers, the BFM network reported early on Friday.

It quoted police as saying that the man, who was under interrogation at the police station in the capital 13th district, snatched the gun of one of the officers and opened fire wounding two of the police officers at the place.

The attacker was detained late on Thursday after attacking a woman.

The Paris police chief, Laurant Munez, said policemen at the station returned the fire, inflicting serious wounds upon the detainee. (end)

