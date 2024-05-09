Kuwait Hosts 9Th Effective Partnership For Better Humanitarian Action Conf. Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) - The Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) will host on Sunday the ninth conference for effective partnership and information sharing for better humanitarian action.

In a press statement, IICO chairman Abdullah Al-Maatouq said Thursday that the IICO coordinated with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the conference to enhance response to humanitarian needs in the besieged Gaza Strip, Al-Maatouq added in a press statement.

The one-day conference, to held under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister and attended by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, aims to assess the reality of humanitarian needs in the Strip, and mobilize efforts of humanitarian organizations to manage sustainable humanitarian intervention, and offer initiatives and solutions to meet these needs and share common expertise in the Early Recovery (ER).

Kuwait and its charities have been supporting Palestinian people and showing solidarity with their fair cause over 75 years, he noted.

The event includes some sessions covering humanitarian crisis in the Strip, means of delivering aid, civilians' protection and the need of expanding response as well as the repercussions of forced displacement and ways of getting basic needs.

The conference will touch upon humanitarian response to life-saving intervention, such as relief and shelter acts, health, education, empowerment, assessment of social and economic impact of the war in Gaza, the initial results of meeting post-disaster needs, and how to pave the way for Early Recovery.

There would be international humanitarian initiatives during the conference's closing session to enhance humanitarian intervention and the ER in the Strip, he stated.

The conference will feature a number of government and UN agencies, and international and charitable organizations, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Medical Aid for Palestinians, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and others. (end)

msa









