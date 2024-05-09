Odisha: BJD Releases Election Manifesto With Focus On Youth & Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 10 (IANS) The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Thursday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming elections in Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video message announced the release of the manifesto that contains nine promises focusing on youth, Women Self Help Groups, farmers, etc.

Patnaik termed his party's manifesto as people-oriented and said it will lead Odisha to become the number one state in India in the next 10 years.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and citizens of Odisha, the guarantees presented in this people-oriented manifesto will be implemented through 5T governance model and will make Odisha the number one state in terms of economic growth and development by 2034, two years before the centenary celebrations of formation of Odisha state, with the cooperation of people and a strong leadership," CM Patnaik said.

Among the major promises made in the manifesto, the party has promised to present a first of its kind 'Youth Budget', earmarking Rs 1 lakh crore for 10 years.

BJD claimed that Rs 1,000 crore out of the Budget will be spent annually on the basis of the suggestions given by the youth.

The party also announced to provide 2 lakh government jobs.

In a move to pre-empt the opposition's poll plank of Odia Asmita (Odia Self-Identity), the ruling BJD has declared the creation of Rs 1,000 crore corpus fund as 'Heritage Development Fund' for the preservation of temples, heritage places and places related to eminent personalities in the state.

It also promised to earmark Rs 100 crore for the development and promotion of Odia as a classical language.

"The state has received zero funds from the Centre for the propagation, promotion and research on Odia language as a classical language. We will again request the union government to confer classical tag for Odissi music and include Ho, Mundari and Bhumija into the eighth schedule," added CM Patnaik.

The party also promised in its manifesto that a centre of excellence with Rs 25 crore corpus fund will be established at Sambalpur university for studies, research and development on western Odisha languages.

The party in its sixth term would confer Kalinga Shri and Kalinga Bhushan awards like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan to eminent personalities in the state.

BJD also assured that free electricity up to 100 units while families consuming power between 100 to 150 units will get a rebate of 50 units.

The ruling party also tried to woo the middle class families through the announcement of sops like inclusion in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, interest subvention on house loans up to Rs 20 lakh, scholarships for their wards etc.

The party has also declared to enhance financial aids provided under different flagship programmes being run by the BJD government.

It has announced interest-free loans up to Rs 15 lakh for the SHGs.