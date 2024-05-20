Anil Kapoor Proudly Shows His Inked Finger; Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher Also Vote

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor beamed with pride after he exercised his right to vote on Monday in Mumbai.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with sunglasses, the ageless star smiled from ear-to-ear as he posed for the cameras after getting off from his car to show his inked finger.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar too was seen at the polling booth after he cast his vote. Anupam Kher was seen making his way to the booth and greeted the media standing outside with folded hands.

Anil Kapoor was last seen on screen in the film 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Kher has made a return to the director's chair after almost over two decades with 'Tanvi The Great'.

Nana Patekar was last seen in 'The Vaccine War', a medical docudrama helmed by Vivek Agnihotri.