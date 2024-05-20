Google grows in AI use across its applications, services

(MENAFN) Over the past year, Google has made significant strides in artificial intelligence, launching several new AI models that are set to revolutionize the company's various apps and services. One of the most notable areas of change is Google Search, which has remained relatively unchanged for decades but will now benefit from these advanced AI capabilities. These innovations also extend to Android 15 and the new Gemini models, marking a major shift in how users interact with their devices.



Gemini 1.5 Pro, introduced in February, represents a major leap forward in AI technology. This model has been enhanced to provide superior responses in numerous areas, including translation, reasoning, and programming. Google reports that the latest iteration of Gemini 1.5 Pro has achieved significant improvements across multiple metrics, ensuring more accurate and reliable outputs.



This advanced model will be available to consumers through Gemini Advanced, a move that is particularly noteworthy. With Gemini Advanced, users will be able to harness the power of AI for complex tasks such as summarizing extensive PDF files up to 1,500 pages in length. This capability will greatly enhance productivity by making it easier to manage and comprehend large volumes of information.



In addition to Gemini 1.5 Pro, the Gemini Nano model, designed specifically for smartphones, has been expanded to include a wide range of functionalities. These include image processing, text understanding, voice recognition, and spoken language comprehension. This expansion makes the AI more versatile and powerful, offering users a more seamless and intuitive experience on their mobile devices.



Furthermore, for those subscribed to the Generative Search Experience (SGE) through Search Labs, a new AI feature has been introduced that enhances search results. This feature provides concise, AI-generated answers at the top of search results, allowing users to quickly find the information they are looking for. This integration of AI into search signifies a substantial improvement in how users obtain information, aiming to deliver faster and more precise search outcomes.

