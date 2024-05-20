Kerala: Elderly Man Slashes Wife To Death Over Property Dispute

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, May 20 (IANS) In the aftermath of a suspected simmering difference of opinion between an elderly couple over property, after a heated argument, the husband slashed his wife with a knife and she died soon thereafter at Kolenchery near here.

According to reports, on Sunday late evening, following a verbal duel, 71-year-old Joseph, losing his cool rushed to the kitchen and came out with a knife and slashed the neck of his 64-year-old wife, Leela.

After ensuring that his wife had breathed her last, Joseph dressed up and after lighting a candle at a roadside Christian tomb, he walked into the police station and confessed to the crime.

Only after the Police came to their home, did the neighbours understand that Joseph had killed his wife.

The couple have three children, all of whom are settled abroad.

The two, for a few months, were staying at their son's place in Australia and the first difference of opinion between Joseph and Leela broke out there over property.

While Joseph had returned from Australia earlier, Leela came last week.