Ukraine Downs All 29 Incoming Shahed Drones Overnight Mon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces took down all 29 one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type Russia launched in the early hours of Monday.

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukrinform reports.

Overnight Monday, the invaders attacked Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and also launched 29 Shahed-131/136-type attack drones from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air raid.

As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, all 29 UAVs were shot down over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Lviv regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia lost 1,400 military personnel in the past day alone. Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed a Russian warship in temporarily occupied Crimea.