Govinda Exercises His Right To Vote, So Do Gulzar And Salim Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood star and former Lok Sabha MP, Govinda, who was in the news some weeks ago for having switched over to the Shiv Sena, cast his vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on a sweltering Monday.

Unfazed by the heat and the muggy weather, veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar and popular screenwriter Salim Khan (of Salim-Javed fame), both octagenarians, also exercised their franchise.

Govinda arrived for polling at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Mumbai, wearing a pink shirt and black pants, and a black Nehru jacket. He rounded up his look with a pocket square and black shoes.

The hugely popular actor had also become politically famous as the 'giant killer' when he defeated the BJP veteran Ram Naik as the Congress candidate for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

Gulzar went to the polling booth accompanied by his filmmaker daughter Meghna. The veteran lyricist was seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama. He wore sports shoes. Meghna was seen wearing a pink kurta and palazzo pants.

Salim Khan, who's also Salman Khan's father, was seen at the polling booth with his first wife Salma. The senior writer chose to wear a black t-shirt paired with denims and a cap for his outing to the polling station. His wife was seen in a green salwar suit.