PIA Inaugurates Direct Flight From Turbat To Al Ain

Al Ain: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched direct flight between Al Ain, UAE and Turbat city of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The weekly flight will provide direct link to Pakistani expats from Balochistan living in the UAE. Earlier, they had to travel through Karachi to reach remote areas of Balochistan.

The flight on ATR aircraft will be operated once a week on every Thursday.

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Trimzi formally inaugurated the new route at Al Ain International Airport.

“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration,” he said.

PIA also operates two weekly flights on Al Ain-Islamabad route.

“We feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities,” emphasised the Ambassador.

Since most Pakistani expats living in Al Ain are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provice (KPK), community demand PIA to resume Al-Ain-Peshwar route.

